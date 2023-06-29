Wednesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the low to mid 70s. On Thursday skies will be sunny and it will be extremely hot and humid. Highs will reach the low 90s at the coast and mid to upper 90s inland. Feels like temps will be 105-110. That same forecast continues through the upcoming weekend w/better, more typical summer rain chances finally returning next week in time for the 4th of July.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Arkansas Razorback player and head coach for the White Hall Bulldogs Ryan Mallett has...
Former Razorback Ryan Mallett drowns in Okaloosa County
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Orange Beach lifeguards post signs as part of their warning to swimmers.
Panama City Beach leads nation in beach deaths in 2023
Three people were left dead Saturday after reportedly drowning in the Gulf of Mexico in three...
Three fatality drown in Panama City Beach
Antoinette Mary Martin, 40
Woman charged with smuggling contraband into Washington County detention facility

Latest News

The heat and humidity remain quite high over NWFL.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll have extreme heat in the Panhandle today.
The heat streak continues in NWFL
The heat is on in the panhandle this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing heat safety strategies.
Heat wave takes over NWFL