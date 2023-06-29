Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the low to mid 70s. On Thursday skies will be sunny and it will be extremely hot and humid. Highs will reach the low 90s at the coast and mid to upper 90s inland. Feels like temps will be 105-110. That same forecast continues through the upcoming weekend w/better, more typical summer rain chances finally returning next week in time for the 4th of July.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.

