The 2023 Bay Point Billfish Kicking Off the Tournament with a Bang!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Point South Marina, is once again playing host to the Bay Point Billfish tournament and it got it started with a bang.

Last night the docks hosting a little tourney kick off party, complete with vendors of all services, foods of all tastes and music of all sounds.

Numbers of on the docks totaling several hundred if not into the thousands of local community members, Billfish teams and Bay Point enthusiasts, all having a grand time with friends and family.

This is the first time in 10+ years the Bay Point Billfish open is being run. The Open took a hiatus when the docks suffered hurricane damage, but many of the dock dwellers tonight spent time reminiscing about the tournament of old and what it meant to them.

“I would say I’ve been coming to Billfish, probably about, 18-19 years. It was amazing, I mean, it was absolutely amazing. The excitement, the people, friends, meeting new people because I wasn’t from here, I lived in Destin, so this was a little bit of a geography shift, but yeah, it was awesome”, said Billfish attendee, Shannon Williams.

Even for the first timers, who to them the brand new docks are brand brand new, the Open is making quiet the first impression.

“We had kind of bas weather at the ECBC and this is just a little bigger and better festivities, so we’re fishing both of them. First time in the Bay Point, it’s good, it’s awesome, pretty good turn out, the concert is good, everything, it’s been fun”, said “Team 2″ member John Chisholm.

And it’s not just the parties and the fishing that give people such a love for the tournament, for some it’s an interwoven part of their family history, a sort of timeline tournament.

“Probably my first Billfish I was pregnant with twins and then the second time, they were in a stroller, and a few times after that, we pulled them in a wagon, and then we would just sit on the docks with friends of ours, when they were able to walk. My kids are now taller than me, they golfed today in the tournament with my husband, so that’s really really cool. Then I get to come out and play and also be a big part of the new development here at the Marina and Alee with the Sostheim Group and Corcoran Reverie. So, it’s all good, everything is great about it this year, it’s better than ever.”

The main attraction tonight, a good ole country concert featuring many local country stars like Mackenzie Carpenter and even a big kahoona in Riley Green, the head liner for Wednesday night. The tournament holding a concert every night nwith big headliners galore.

