Bay County Weight Lifting Group Crushes Performance at Youth Nationals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The team lead by Head Coach Aaron Paille and Assistant Coach Adria Peaden, sent 8 youth lifters out to nationals in Colorado Springs.

These lifters a part of the club, “Full Send Oly”. Oly standing for olympic, as these kids focused on the olympic lifts, the snatch and the clean and jerk.

Mckenzie Hatcher won 3rd in the snatch and 3rd in the clean and jerk. That was good enough to place her 3rd overall. Here travel and lifting partner Ashlyn Ake finished 8th overall

Grace Masters, who competed in the 18 junior division, placed 3rd in the snatch. Grace adding to here 2023 award collection as she also won state this past school season.

And Trey Peaden, who competed in the 13u division, finished 2nd in the clean and jerk and placed 2nd overall in the nation. Trey, just a rising 8th grader but has a cool family tie with the team. His older sister Gillian also participated at nationals and she wound up placing 8th overall.

Lifter Aaron Presley, finished 9th overall as well and a handful of other lifters such as Morgan Rapp, Madelyn Kimball, Kason Komar and Marianne Masters, Grace’s sister, competed and represented the club well!

