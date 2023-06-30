The Billfish Open Held Their Boat Parade Today to Officially Start the Fishing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What a great way to start the 2023 Bay Point Billfish Open. The tournament committee boat leading the boats out from Bay Point Marina Bay Point, just after 9 this morning, through the pass and into the Gulf of Mexico.

The boats slow-rolled their way, close to the beach, one by one, stretching out the better part of 1 mile. The Tournament committee boat made its way towards the holiday inn resort Panama City Beach. Folks along the beach, getting a fantastic view of the parade. Just before 10 o’clock, we came to a stop on the West End, the boats turn toward the south, and the countdown was on.

The boats throttling up, heading South, East and West in search of big blue, tuna, wahoo, and dolphin as well going after a prize purse that tops just over $1 million! It’s the first time the Bay Point Tournament has ever gone over the million dollar mark. One of the boats competing is Destin Bay’s “Mollie”, and we spoke with her captain about what to expect fishing this weekend.

“This weekend is going to be a pretty weekend. The white marlin and the sailfish have been just phenomenal. The Blue Marlin bite was off a little bit last week, there were still a lot of fish caught. But none of the big fish were caught. So I think what’s going to happen this weekend is you’re going to see a lot of the big fish get caught that didn’t bite last weekend. As well as you’ve got quite a few boats now that are going to do what we call deep bait fishing, which is dragging ballyhoos and mullets and they’re going to catch those white marlin and sailfish because they’re going to target them”, said Captain of the “Mollie”, Jeff Shoults.

Another one of the boats competing this week is a boat out of Orange Beach, Alabama by the name of “It Just Takes Time”. And its captain has a very interesting story in terms of the history of the Bay Point event.

“And so my granddaddy he won the first ever Bay Point tournament. A 531 pound blue marlin. I was actually talking to Tim Jones, who knew my grandfather very well over the years, he told me yesterday he was a hard-core, southern Baptist. And he said they weighed the fish, And immediately went back to orange beach so he could be at church the next morning. But I would love to continue that. You know actually one of the guys that is fishing on the boat with us. His grandfather was the captain on the boat as well. So pretty cool stuff”, said “It Just Takes Time” Captain Chris Hood.

Hood also talked about the ways they determine where to set up shop and fish. They use technology, water data, instinct and teamwork.

“You know, just like everybody, we’re looking at Hilton’s, and all the water reports. We really don’t care what the weather is, we’re going to go where the best opportunity to be successful is. You know, we’re the closest team I’ve ever been a part of as far as sport fishing goes. No one’s too good for any one job, everybody’s grinding, you know, we’re cutting up, no one is pointing fingers when something goes wrong. We’re a family, and you know, everyone is busting their butts the entire time. Nobody gives up, everybody stays positive the entire time, that’s what has really been the key to our success.”

The fleet will fish today and tonight, Friday and Saturday with the weigh ins starting Friday and Saturday each day at 4 o’clock. A special thanks to Shannon Posoavad and the folks at Harpoon Harry’s, our tournament committee host boat today!

