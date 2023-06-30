Fatal crash in Walton County

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man has died after a rollover crash in Walton County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

On Thursday morning, troopers say a 78-year-old woman was driving with an 87-year-old man and attempting to get around stopped traffic near an I-10 exit ramp when she lost control.

The vehicle rolled over several times before hitting a tree.

The man was pronounced dead, and the woman is currently in critical condition.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Bodycam footage of Ryan Mallett drowning incident
OCSO releases bodycam footage of Mallett drowning incident
Former Arkansas Razorback player and head coach for the White Hall Bulldogs Ryan Mallett has...
Former Razorback Ryan Mallett drowns in Okaloosa County
Henrique's family says he suffers from dementia.
Elderly man missing from Callaway area
Bay and Jackson County deputies work together to arrest two suspects
Bay and Jackson County deputies work together to arrest two suspects
Anna-Katherine Risalvato will represent the state as Miss Florida's Teen.
Panama City Beach teen crowned Miss Florida’s Teen

Latest News

Hot and humid weather continues w/very little rain.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Home buyout program
Hot and humid weather continues w/very little rain.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Missing Callaway man update