Fatal crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man has died after a rollover crash in Walton County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

On Thursday morning, troopers say a 78-year-old woman was driving with an 87-year-old man and attempting to get around stopped traffic near an I-10 exit ramp when she lost control.

The vehicle rolled over several times before hitting a tree.

The man was pronounced dead, and the woman is currently in critical condition.

