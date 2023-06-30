Don’t miss the 7th Annual Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While it may be called the Forgotten Coast, The Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Festival is something everyone looks forward to.

Back for its 7th year, the festival will be held on Sunday, July 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. eastern time at George Core Park in Port St. Joe. The event is free and family friendly with lots of activities for everyone to enjoy.

Hosted by the Florida Coastal Conservancy, the main focus of the event is to enhance and promote the health, stability, and stewardship of coastal and marine rescue. In the busiest time of tourism and sea turtle nesting season, awareness is so important.

For more information on the event visit the 7th Annual Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Festival on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.