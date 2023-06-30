Last home sells for Panama City’s home buyout program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman was thankful she was able to get out of what she calls a bad situation.

It’s part of a home buyout program to get homeowners out of flood prone areas. The Florida Department of Equal Opportunity awarded Panama City $5 million to purchase homes in flood prone areas. This was made possible by a grant from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The city used this money to create The Rebuild Florida Hurricane Michael Voluntary Home Buyout Program to purchase homes on 19th, Lake and Cincinnati.

Panama City made it a priority not to force homeowners out of their homes. All houses acquired were voluntarily sold.

Both parties were equally cheerful. Panama City got the opportunity to turn what was once a flood prone area into a green space. While, homeowners got the chance to sell their house at a great price without having to pay a realtor or closing costs.

For Virginia Nunley, A homeowner within the flood zone, her decision came after a visit to a family members house up north.

“I went up north to visit my family for Thanksgiving. And I looked around at my nieces house and it had beautiful walls, and it had pictures on the walls, and you could find dishes that matched and everything. And I said I don’t need to be living in a way that isn’t comfortable. And on a 17 hour trip on a train back to Florida from D.C. is when I said I am out of here.”

Officials with The City Of Panama City said helping the public is why they got into office.

“From a personal Standpoint, this is a big reason why I wanted to get into helping and government.,” said Josh Street, the Commissioner for the Fourth Ward in Panama City. “Government has an opportunity to solve very complex problems, and this is one case that we’ve seen that it’s been successful.”

Next, Officials plan to focus on homes impacted by Hurricane Sally, and getting those homeowners signed up for the program. They say homes were impacted in the same way.

