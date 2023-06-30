Naval Support Activity Panama City kicks off Fourth celebrations

NSA Fourth Of July Celebration
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Starting off the Fourth of July celebrations in our area was the Naval Support Activity in Panama City.

Thursday the base held the 2023 Independence Day bash.

Base officials say it’s a way for military families, civilians who work on the base and for the community to come together and celebrate the nation’s independence.

“It’s all to celebrate the freedoms, we have in America,” said Michael Sparks, Public Affairs, Naval Support Activity Panama City.

This event has been taking place for more than 25 years.

“This is our opportunity to gather together as a family for the one purpose that we wear the uniform. That is for freedom and what better way than to gather together,” said Michael Mosi, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Panama City.

Dozens of people came out on Thursday to enjoy all the action.

“We’re celebrating and enjoying the freedoms that we’re fighting for,” said Mosi.

Military members say the red, white and blue mean a lot to them.

“It’s extremely important I still get goosebumps when the flag goes up,” said Mosi.

“I work on base so I’m here supporting the people who are working and just celebrating early before the weekend and spending time with family and friends,” said Tayler Johnson, military police, Naval Support Activity Panama City.

They say it is a good day to remember those who have sacrificed for us.

“It’s America celebrating independence and it’s a great way to get family and friends together and having the community show their support for the military,” said Johnson.

There were crafts and games and a whole lot of food.

“I’m getting out of the Navy soon so I’m really soaking it all up,” said Louise Evans, GM 1.

And remembering what the day is all about.

“I love that I served our country for 13 years and I can come here and celebrate and because of people who did this I’m happy to be here with my friends and family,” said Evans.

The evening ended with a spectacular fireworks show.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Bodycam footage of Ryan Mallett drowning incident
OCSO releases bodycam footage of Mallett drowning incident
Former Arkansas Razorback player and head coach for the White Hall Bulldogs Ryan Mallett has...
Former Razorback Ryan Mallett drowns in Okaloosa County
Henrique's family says he suffers from dementia.
Elderly man missing from Callaway area
84-year-old Stephan Henriques missing
Bay County Sheriff’s Office provides update in search for missing man
Anna-Katherine Risalvato will represent the state as Miss Florida's Teen.
Panama City Beach teen crowned Miss Florida’s Teen

Latest News

PCB sisters work side by side at Bay Point Billfish Open
PCB sisters work side-by-side at Bay Point Billfish Open
Faces: Billfish Sisters
NSA Fourth Of July Celebration
A Panama City woman was thankful she was able to get out of what she calls a bad situation.
Last home sells for Panama City’s home buyout program