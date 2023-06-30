Naval Support Activity Panama City kicks off Fourth celebrations

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Starting off the Fourth of July celebrations in our area was the Naval Support Activity in Panama City.

Thursday the base held the 2023 Independence Day bash.

Base officials say it’s a way for military families, civilians who work on the base and for the community to come together and celebrate the nation’s independence.

“It’s all to celebrate the freedoms, we have in America,” said Michael Sparks, Public Affairs, Naval Support Activity Panama City.

This event has been taking place for more than 25 years.

“This is our opportunity to gather together as a family for the one purpose that we wear the uniform. That is for freedom and what better way than to gather together,” said Michael Mosi, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Panama City.

Dozens of people came out on Thursday to enjoy all the action.

“We’re celebrating and enjoying the freedoms that we’re fighting for,” said Mosi.

Military members say the red, white and blue mean a lot to them.

“It’s extremely important I still get goosebumps when the flag goes up,” said Mosi.

“I work on base so I’m here supporting the people who are working and just celebrating early before the weekend and spending time with family and friends,” said Tayler Johnson, military police, Naval Support Activity Panama City.

They say it is a good day to remember those who have sacrificed for us.

“It’s America celebrating independence and it’s a great way to get family and friends together and having the community show their support for the military,” said Johnson.

There were crafts and games and a whole lot of food.

“I’m getting out of the Navy soon so I’m really soaking it all up,” said Louise Evans, GM 1.

And remembering what the day is all about.

“I love that I served our country for 13 years and I can come here and celebrate and because of people who did this I’m happy to be here with my friends and family,” said Evans.

The evening ended with a spectacular fireworks show.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.