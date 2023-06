PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Dust Devil formed on Thursday in Panama City Beach and was captured on video by viewer, Mary Zahasky. The dust devil occurred in The Glades neighborhood.

Check out this Dust Devil that was captured in the Glades neighborhood today in Panama City Beach! Did you see it? pic.twitter.com/5fbnARMmJG — WJHG-TV (@WJHG_TV) June 29, 2023

Here is how Dust Devils form... notice the hot, sunny, and dry weather combined with the loose dirt over at a nearby construction site created ideal conditions for dust devils to form.

How the hot and dry weather led to this dust devil on Thursday in Panama City Beach (WJHG)

