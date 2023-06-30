PCB sisters work side-by-side at Bay Point Billfish Open

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What was once a summertime favorite has made its way back to Panama City Beach.

While the focus is on the big boats, big fish and big bucks at the Bay Point Billfish Open, there are plenty of folks behind the scenes making it all come together.

That includes a couple of Panama City Beach sisters who have taken the family business to a whole new level.

“I was born and raised here,” said Billfish social media director Olivia Quave. “I went to Arnold High School.”

“Growing up I kind of had a vision that I was going to be working in the family business,” said Billfish merchandise co-manager Molly Quave.

Olivia and Molly Quave are not only sisters they are also work partners.

“My sister is kind of my right-hand lady,” said Olivia. “We are kind of a powerhouse we can handle everything.”

The duo is immersed in the family business.

“We are a wholesale distributor,” said Olivia. “We own Gulf Coast Panama Jack. So, we distribute Panama Jack products, and we also wholesale beach supplies.”

That means they also work with their dad.

“It’s fun and challenging at times,” said Olivia. “Me and my dad are super, super close. We hang out all the time, but we have different ideas sometimes and that could be challenging.”

Their dad, Jay Quave, was asked to become one of 4 partners for the Bay Point Billfish Open.

“When he was asked to be a partner, he was like well, I definitely need to bring Olivia in on this,” Olivia said.

Olivia was first asked to handle the social media aspect of the tournament.

“Because that’s what I went to school for: marketing and PR,” said Olivia.

But her responsibilities have grown.

“Working with my dad I’ve just kind of taken over everything in the family business,” said Olivia.

And that has translated into taking over a lot more for the open.

Molly recently graduated from college.

“Home is where the heart is,” said Molly. “So my dad and my sister have an amazing brand going on so I was like I’ve gotta come back and give it a shot.”

So she hasn’t been around for all the planning.

“Olivia has been doing most of the legwork,” said Molly. “I came in time for the actual show.”

But she’s certainly doing her fair share now.

“I am here now, hands on, ready to go. Doing anything I can to help Olivia,” said Molly.

This weekend Molly is helping with the heavy lifting and making sure the billfish tent is set up just right.

“I’m going to be running the tent,” said Molly. “I will be here all weekend at the merchandise tent.”

Which makes perfect sense.

“I got my degree in fashion merchandising,” Molly said.

It’s no surprise the dynamic duo would want to be part of the billfish.

“We love fishing,” said Olivia. “We grew up on the water. We love surfing, fishing, and just boating. In February we were in an all-women’s billfish tournament in Costa Rica. So this is totally up our alley. We’re in heaven here so it’ll be awesome.”

Even though the temperature may not feel like heaven that’s not deterring these young ladies from making this the perfect event.

“We’re just super, super excited to welcome this event back to PCB,” said Olivia.

The two sisters have recruited a few volunteers from their Alma Mater Arnold High School.

Members of the girls’ softball team are helping Molly in the merchandise tent and the boys’ basketball team is helping with ice, trash, cleanup and other jobs.

