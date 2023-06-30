Pedestrian dead after alleged hit and run

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a pedestrian death Friday morning.

They tell NewsChannel 7 they believe this was the result of a hit and run at Highway 231 and Ormond Avenue. Details are limited, and there’s no word on the victim’s identity at this time.

Drivers are asked to be cautious through that area as the investigation continues.

