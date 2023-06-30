Pedestrian dead after alleged hit and run

Investigation currently underway on Highway 231
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating an alleged hit and run in Bay County.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a pedestrian death Friday morning.

They tell NewsChannel 7 they believe this was the result of a hit and run at Highway 231 and Ormond Avenue. Details are limited, and there’s no word on the victim’s identity at this time.

Drivers are asked to be cautious through that area as the investigation continues.

