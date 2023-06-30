Planning your Fourth of July celebration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As summer starts to settle in and anticipation begins for Fourth of July plans, it’s best to know all about the many festivities our area offers.

See below for a list of celebrations:

Panama City:

Light Up The Bay (July 2) kicks off the holiday weekend at 8:30 p.m. with fireworks by the bay at Papa Joe’s, 4601 W. U.S. 98. Bring your lawn chair and catch fireworks over the bay, food trucks, and live music with family and friends.

Salute to Freedom (July 4) is a family-friendly event that kicks off at 5:00 p.m. with a parade starting at 8th Street heading south on Harrison Avenue, west on 4th Street, and ending at Oak Avenue.

Panama City Beach:

Light Up the Gulf (July 3) fireworks show is held near The Boardwalk Beach Resort Hotel & Convention Center. The fireworks starting at about 8:30 p.m. are free for everyone to attend.

Freedom Rocks! (July 3) fireworks are launched at 8:45 pm from the middle of the Grand Lagoon near Grand Lagoon Bridge. Free parking is available at Capt. Anderson’s Marina, Treasure Island Marina, and Pirate’s Cove Marinas.

Star Spangled Spectacular (July 4) has two simultaneous displays that launch from the M.B. Miller County Pier and the city pier across from Pier Park. The fireworks last from 9:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lynn Haven:

The City of Lynn Haven’s Annual Fourth of July Celebration (July 4) Numerous July 4th activities will take place in the morning at Sharon Sheffield Park, including a parade, games, shopping, food trucks, and more. There will also be a nighttime concert and fireworks show at A.L. Kinsaul Park.

Walton County:

(July 4) DeFuniak Springs will be holding an Independence Day celebration. Festivities will be on Circle Drive in DeFuniak Springs. There will be a parade at 4 p.m. with entertainment at 6 p.m. and fireworks after dark.

July 4th Savings at The Lodge 30A, where you can stay for $299 per night when you stay two nights or more at the Lodge 30A from Friday, June 30 through Saturday, July 8.

(July 4) A hotdog eating contest will be on the main stage at the amphitheater in Seaside at 11:30 a.m.

(July 4) Guests and locals are invited to the Ara Rooftop Pool & Lounge for drinks, bites, and laid-back vibes paired with panoramic views of the beach, bay, and fireworks.

(July 4) Guests at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa will be able to attend a seafood buffet, enjoy live music, participate in activities and much more for the July 4th celebration.

(July 4) Celebrate Independence Day nestled between the sandy shores of Florida’s Emerald Coast at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort and enjoy live music, fireworks, and tons of activities for the entire family during a spectacular Red, White, and Baytowne celebration at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

(July 4) A favorite among locals and visitors alike – the day is filled with patriotic spirit, music and fun! Our Block Party begins at 9 a.m. and continues throughout the morning, with live music by a roaming brass band throughout the day and a Pops Concert at 6:30 p.m. by Sinfonia Gulf Coast. At 8:30 p.m., see the fireworks show over the water.

(July 4) Parade begins at 4 p.m. at the Freeport Middle School and ends at the Freeport Regional Sports Complex. Food vendors, entertainment and bouncy houses will be at the sports complex. Fireworks begin at dusk.

(July 4) Celebrate the red, white and blue with Fish out of Water picnic meals. They are available to be picked up curbside in front of the Fish out of Water Package Store, on your way to the beach for the fireworks show.

(July 4) Enjoy a sunset dinner cruise complete with live entertainment and a booming firework show. Skip the busy boardwalks and enjoy a VIP experience aboard the 125-foot Solaris Yacht.

(July 4) The Pearl Hotel is opening the doors of the Hemingway Room to Main Street and offering family-friendly festivities including live music, burgers and hotdogs, and bar offerings. Join us Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 4, from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

(July 4) Join North Beach Social for live music through the 4th of July weekend! On Tuesday, July 4, enjoy the Forrest Williams Band from 6-9 p.m. and a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. For a full music schedule please visit the website below.

(July 4) Join Alys Beach in celebration of Independence Day! For a full events schedule, please visit the website below.

Eastpoint - (July 1) Enjoy fireworks over the Bay at the 2nd Annual Eastpoint Freedom Festival, hosted by the Eastpoint Civic Association. Fireworks will begin at dark-thirty on Saturday, July 1.

Carrabelle - (July 2) Carrabelle will host its annual fireworks extravaganza on Sunday, July 2 along the Carrabelle Waterfront at dark-thirty.

Apalachicola - (July 3) The Apalachicola Bay Chamber presents Apalachicola’s Waterfront July 3rd Celebration on Monday July 3 featuring all-American food vendors, music and fireworks.

St. George Island - (July 4) On St. George Island, everyone is welcome to join in the annual July 4th celebration. Enjoy festivities and fireworks on the beach behind the Blue Parrot Oceanfront Cafe about dark-thirty.

