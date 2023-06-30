Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the 70s to near 80. Skies will again be sunny on Friday w/highs in the 90s. Feels like temps will near 105. Winds will start East and then turn SW at 5-10 mph. Rain chances will start to increase starting Sunday (20%) and increase to 40-50% by the middle part of next week.

