Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the 70s to near 80. Skies will again be sunny on Friday w/highs in the 90s. Feels like temps will near 105. Winds will start East and then turn SW at 5-10 mph. Rain chances will start to increase starting Sunday (20%) and increase to 40-50% by the middle part of next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.