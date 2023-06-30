Today’s Tunes on NewsChannel 7 Today

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local musician, Hanson LeBoeuf stopped by the studio for some awesome tunes. Hanson can be found playing the latest and greatest in country, pop, and other genres around Bay County.

Check out Hanson LeBoeuf Music on Facebook to see where his is performing next.

Watch the videos attached to see his original work.

If you want to find out where Hanson is performing check out his Facebook, and if you want to start listening to his music click here.

