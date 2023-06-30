A very summery weekend ahead

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s another quiet morning on satellite and radar. We’ll be off to beautiful blue sky and sunshine right off the bat this morning and that will lead to some toasty temperatures developing quickly.

We’re already off to a very warm and humid start with temperatures and dew points in the mid 70s. Feels like temperatures, especially on the coast are already in the 80s before sunrise. We’re in for a very hot day ahead with little reprieve into the weekend. Highs today push the low to mid 90s along the coast to the upper 90s for most inland. But a few inland will have a chance today and tomorrow to reach 100°. Most will have a heat index around 103-108°.

From the National Weather Service in Tallahassee...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

The ridge of high pressure creating this heat across the South this week will leave us with limited rain chances in the afternoon to cool us off this weekend. But as it gradually weakens into early next week we’ll be back to a summery setup with an afternoon scattered storm chance by the 4th of July.

Temperatures remain fairly hot outside of any scattered afternoon storms for Independence Day with highs near 92° on the coast to 96° inland.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies and hot highs near 93 on the coast to 99 inland with a heat index of 103 to 108°. Your 7 Day Forecast remains mostly rain free, a stray afternoon shower is possible but very unlikely for inland areas only, and extremely hot and humid through the weekend ahead.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Bodycam footage of Ryan Mallett drowning incident
OCSO releases bodycam footage of Mallett drowning incident
84-year-old Stephan Henriques missing
Bay County Sheriff’s Office provides update in search for missing man
Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash in Walton County
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Anna-Katherine Risalvato will represent the state as Miss Florida's Teen.
Panama City Beach teen crowned Miss Florida’s Teen

Latest News

Hot and humid weather continues w/very little rain.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Hot and humid weather continues w/very little rain.
Thursday Evening Forecast
The heat and humidity are in full effect over the next few days as a dome of high pressure sits...
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll have a heat index in the triple digits today.
Highs approach the triple digits for some today