A very summery weekend ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s another quiet morning on satellite and radar. We’ll be off to beautiful blue sky and sunshine right off the bat this morning and that will lead to some toasty temperatures developing quickly.

We’re already off to a very warm and humid start with temperatures and dew points in the mid 70s. Feels like temperatures, especially on the coast are already in the 80s before sunrise. We’re in for a very hot day ahead with little reprieve into the weekend. Highs today push the low to mid 90s along the coast to the upper 90s for most inland. But a few inland will have a chance today and tomorrow to reach 100°. Most will have a heat index around 103-108°.

From the National Weather Service in Tallahassee...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

The ridge of high pressure creating this heat across the South this week will leave us with limited rain chances in the afternoon to cool us off this weekend. But as it gradually weakens into early next week we’ll be back to a summery setup with an afternoon scattered storm chance by the 4th of July.

Temperatures remain fairly hot outside of any scattered afternoon storms for Independence Day with highs near 92° on the coast to 96° inland.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies and hot highs near 93 on the coast to 99 inland with a heat index of 103 to 108°. Your 7 Day Forecast remains mostly rain free, a stray afternoon shower is possible but very unlikely for inland areas only, and extremely hot and humid through the weekend ahead.

