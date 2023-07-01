ECP ready for Fourth of July travel weekend

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport officials are buckling up for a busy Fourth of July weekend.

“This is our busiest time of the year,” ECP Executive Director Parker McClellan said. “We work all year to make sure July is as smooth as it can be.”

ECP officials predict thousands of people will flock to the area.

“That’s really exciting for this airport,” McClellan said. “There’s a lot of people coming to our community to visit, and that’s exciting that we can be part of that.”

It’s an all-hands-on deck effort to make sure things run as smoothly as possible.

“The airlines are staffed up,” McClellan said. “We’re going to have some extra staff around. We’re going to make sure everyone can have a great Fourth of July.”

Airport officials said around 100 commercial flights will land on the tarmac this Saturday alone. That’s a jump from its usual 75 - 80 operations per day.

However, sometimes there’s turbulence.

“When we were driving around looking for a spot, it was a little frustrating,” passenger Connor Shattuck said.

ECP is undergoing a parking expansion project.

“The challenge this time is we do have some parking issues,” McClellan said. “There’s construction going on, so we want people to plan a little bit farther ahead knowing it may take a while to find a parking space.”

Delays and cancellations can also put a damper on your travel plans.

“[My] flight’s not on time,” Shattuck said. “I got here at 5 [p.m.] thinking I’d leave for a 7:30 flight. It got delayed by an hour.”

There are ways to be one step ahead of the game.

“Check the website for your airline and make sure your plane is on time,” McClellan said. “That way, it just makes it so much easier when you get to the airport.”

ECP’s “Wheels Up Summer Music Series” kicks off Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. in the terminal. It’s an opportunity for passengers to enjoy live music from local musicians.

