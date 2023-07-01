Firefighters responded to residential fire on Sugar Cove Road

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - South Walton Fire District officials reported a residential structure fire happened early Saturday morning on Sugar Cove Road in Santa Rosa Beach.

SWFD officials said the initial 911 caller said a fire was spreading throughout a home’s garage and engulfing a vehicle and the contents inside. They said firefighters arrived on the scene at 1:30 a.m. SWFD reported heavy smoke and flames were coming from the residence. NewsChannel 7 was told the homeowner made it out safely. However, officials said they learned one dog was possibly still inside the home.

Firefighters deployed an attack line and performed a search of the home. SWFD reported the dog was successfully reunited with its owner.

Officials said the fire was knocked down by 1:45 a.m. They also said the garage potentially collapsed. Firefighters remained on scene for approximately two more hours to tackle any remaining hot spots. SWFD Advanced Life Support personnel reported the homeowner and dog sustained minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The FWFD Marshall investigated the fire and confirmed it was accidental in nature. Officials said the fire most likely originated in the garage. However, they said the exact cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. The garage ended up being partially collapsed.

NewsChannel 7 was told around 25 SWFD personnel responded to the fire. Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies also helped during the call.

