FREEDOM FRIDAY: Rachel Angerbrandt

BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Newschannel 7 highlights an overcomer of addiction for our Freedom Friday segment.

For a Bonifay mother, getting to the right place did *not* come at the right time.

“It was my son’s senior year,” Rachel Angerbrant said.

Being a mom is challenging. The most memorable moments were clouded by drugs.

“You know, and all the damage that I caused to my son, that he really didn’t want nothing to do with me,” she added.

Instead of celebrating her son’s success, she had to dig up damage from her past.

“I was in addiction since I was 14 years old. It’s not going to be easy; you know?” she added.

She knew the only way to overcome was to uproot her life.

“I didn’t know how to stay clean and to stay away from that crowd, so that’s how they sent me eight hours away from Holmes County to come down here to Naples, Florida,” Angerbrandt said.

She checked into St. Matthew’s House for recovery, where she learned to cope with the sexual abuse and family loss that drove her to drugs.

“I still attend trauma therapy today. You know, I still have to work on me,” she added.

After getting to the root of her problems, she now leads others to sobriety as the Intake Supervisor at St. Matthews.

“I can get down with women and cry and get dirty with them and let them know how loved and how worthy that they really are,” Angerbrandt said.

Knowing she’s worthy too worthy of a second chance.

“I am planning for a wedding in January. That’s really nerve wracking but it’s going to be great,” she said.

She’s not slowing down anytime soon.

“I go to school part time for my addiction counseling degree,” she said.

She feels strong enough now to visit her old stomping grounds.

“When I go back to visit, I go back to the Holmes County Jail. I go back to the Washington County Jail, I go back and visit the churches, the people that that helped me get to where I’m at today,” Rachel said.

With a clear new focus, she’s showing others that people do care.

“I know in Holmes County, Washington County, Bay County, all of the counties up in northwest Florida, they have district attorneys. They have John Searcy. They have different resources that they can reach into,” she said.

Living a life in full bloom after recovery is possible.

“It wasn’t the drug house that helped me get to where I’m at, it wasn’t the next person that put me down. You know, it was the people that built me up, that led me to Christ.”

She shared the help some organizations in Naples need to keep helping as many people as possible.

“Hurricane Ian last year took out Jill’s Place recovery program. The house is not there. I am only allowed to accept at least 10 or 11 girls right now. I at least have 12 to 15 girls on the waiting list,” she said.

She says four women are waiting in jail to come to their program because there’s nowhere to put them.

They’re court ordered to St. Matthews House and they cannot go in because of the house.

“Our biggest need is donors to help to finish the house.”

Contact St. Matthews or visit their website to offer help if you’d like.

