Weekend Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The hot weather continues this weekend in NWFL w/high staying into the 90s and feels like temps 105-110. Lows will be 75-80. Rain chances will start to creep into the forecast starting Sunday with mainly a few inland seabreeze storms. The rain chances will inch up a little each day w/a 50% chance of storms by Wednesday/Thursday.

In the tropics things are mainly quiet in the Atlantic while there are 2 hurricanes in the Eastern Pacific.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

