Downtown Panama City kicks off July 4th weekend with new event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downtown Panama City kicked off the 4th of July weekend with their first ever Downtown Rocks event.

The event was held on the Panama City Marina lawn and was free to the public and included face painting, live music and lawn games.

Downtown Rocks appealed to all ages and had something for the whole family to enjoy.

Harrison’s Kitchen and Bar had their own booth on the lawn where they had food at the ready.

This free fun event was downtown Panama City’s way of saying thank you to the community for all of their support.

Even though this is the first downtown rocks event, the St. Joe company along with the Hotel Indigo have high hopes it will not be the last.

“This is something that’s new for us,” Jean Capps, general manager of Hotel Indigo, said. “This will allow us to get our feet wet a little bit and see what additional event this could hold in the future so we would like to say that this could be an annual event but there’s more to come.”

Saturday locals and guests of the Hotel Indigo enjoyed all the event had to offer.

