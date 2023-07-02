‘ECP Wheels Up Summer Music Series’ starts on high note

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Passengers may encounter some turbulence when hitting the skies during the busy travel season. However, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is hoping to make things a little less stressful for travelers.

The airport’s annual “ECP Wheels Up Summer Music Series” kicked off Saturday in the terminal. People could listen to live music near the TSA security checkpoint from noon until 3 p.m.

Airport officials said the gesture is a way to thank customers for their ongoing support.

“We know a travel day can be exhausting for passengers,” ECP spokesperson Katie Spillman said. “So, we’re happy to bring something that brings a little surprise and delight and joy to your travel day. Hopefully live music in the terminal will do that for you and put a smile on your face as a passenger.”

Passengers can enjoy the live music every Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. during the month of July.

