‘ECP Wheels Up Summer Music Series’ starts on high note

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Passengers may encounter some turbulence when hitting the skies during the busy travel season. However, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is hoping to make things a little less stressful for travelers.

The airport’s annual “ECP Wheels Up Summer Music Series” kicked off Saturday in the terminal. People could listen to live music near the TSA security checkpoint from noon until 3 p.m.

Airport officials said the gesture is a way to thank customers for their ongoing support.

“We know a travel day can be exhausting for passengers,” ECP spokesperson Katie Spillman said. “So, we’re happy to bring something that brings a little surprise and delight and joy to your travel day. Hopefully live music in the terminal will do that for you and put a smile on your face as a passenger.”

Passengers can enjoy the live music every Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. during the month of July.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck suspected in fatal hit and run
Authorities investigate fatal Bay County hit and run
Georgia police arrested a mother after they found a 7-year-old dead in a DeKalb County apartment.
Police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet
The 7th Annual Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Festival kicks off Sunday to raise awareness of sea...
Don’t miss the 7th Annual Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Festival
Carmichael was charged with aggravated child abuse and failure to report abuse. Williams was...
Two charged in child abuse investigation
FIREWORKS
Planning your Fourth of July celebration

Latest News

The crash is currently under investigation.
Fatal car crash in Jackson County
BRADEN BILLFISH LIVE
"Downtown Rocks" event kicks off July 4th weekend
ECP Wheels Up Summer Music Series