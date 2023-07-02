New permitless carry law in Florida draws differing opinions

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday marked a big day on the legislative calendar in Florida. Roughly 200 new statewide laws took effect July 1st.

One that’s garnering attention locally is the new permitless carry gun law.

Firearm professionals at The Powder Room Shooting Range & Training Center in Panama City Beach said there are pros and cons associated with it. They said it does not permit open carry in Florida. “Open carry” means you can carry a legally-owned firearm that can be seen in plain sight.

The bill also gets rid of a mandatory concealed weapons license which required a training course. That’s something critics say can result in tragic outcomes if handlers are not careful. There are also many places where concealed firearms are restricted.

“For instance, all the prohibitions against carrying a firearm in certain places that apply to a legal permit holder still apply now that the individual doesn’t need a permit,” Joseph Preston, General Manager of The Powder Room Shooting Range & Training Center, said. “If you don’t go to class and you’re not informed about that, you’re liable to unintentionally break the law by carrying it to places where you’re still not allowed to carry, even though you don’t need a permit.”

Crime Stoppers also partnered with the local business Saturday afternoon to hand out free gun locks to the public.

