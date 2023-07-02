One dead after Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a multi-car crash Saturday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol troopers report.

Troopers said a Ford pickup truck was heading north on State Road 69, near Paradise Club Road, around 2:30 p.m. in Jackson County. They said another car, a Tacoma pickup truck, was driving south on the road.

Authorities report the Ford crossed over the center line and into the southbound lane, crashing head-on with the Tacoma.

Troopers said the driver of the Tacoma, a 64-year-old woman from Marianna, was killed. They said the driver of the Ford, a 28-year-old man from Quincy, Florida, had minor injuries. Investigators said the family of the woman has been notified.

