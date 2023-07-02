Saturday Evening Forecast

By Megan Kennedy
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect tonight to stay warm and mostly dry... High temperatures tomorrow remain in the low to mid 90′d with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Chances of rain stay low tomorrow despite the chance of an afternoon pop up from the hot daytime temperatures combining with the sea breeze. Rain chances increase slightly to 30% as we begin our work week with high temperatures staying in the 90′s.

