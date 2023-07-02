Tyndall Airforce Base celebrates July 4th weekend with their annual FreedomFest

"It is critical to celebrate and be able to bring airman families together especially as...
"It is critical to celebrate and be able to bring airman families together especially as Tyndall rebuilds. As we start to bring the new mission back to the instillation the most important weapon that the Airforce has is its people."(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKER, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Airforce base kicks of July 4th celebrations with their annual FreedomFest.

This event is a fun-filled day with bounce houses, free water sport activities and the base’s personal favorite, fireworks.

Friday night will have been the second time in about 16 years that the event will have a firework show.

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine also attended and was cooking up food for people on the base.

Allowing the opportunity to celebrate freedom with those who fight for it.

“It is critical to celebrate and be able to bring airman families together especially as Tyndall rebuilds,” said Major Jason Christie commander of the 325th support squad. “As we start to bring the new mission back to the instillation the most important weapon that the Airforce has is its people. We put our people first and for us to be able to do something like this with the help of the Robert Irvine foundation is just immense for the morale and the welfare of the men and women at Tyndall.”

Chef Irvine has made it his mission with the Robert Irvine foundation to give back to those who have given so much.

These men and woman are grateful for the support from the foundation and can now continue doing what they love to do, serving our country.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck suspected in fatal hit and run
Authorities investigate fatal Bay County hit and run
Carmichael was charged with aggravated child abuse and failure to report abuse. Williams was...
Two charged in child abuse investigation
FIREWORKS
Planning your Fourth of July celebration
Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash in Walton County
84-year-old Stephan Henriques missing
Bay County Sheriff’s Office provides update in search for missing man

Latest News

"We would like to say that this could be an annual event but there’s more to come.”
Downtown Panama City kicks off July 4th weekend with new event
Expect tonight to stay warm and mostly dry... High temperatures tomorrow remain in the low to...
Saturday Evening Forecast
Expect tonight to stay warm and mostly dry... High temperatures tomorrow remain in the low to...
Saturday Evening Forecast
Fire truck sirens generic
Firefighters responded to residential fire on Sugar Cove Road