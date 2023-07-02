Tyndall Airforce Base celebrates July 4th weekend with their annual FreedomFest

PARKER, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Airforce base kicks of July 4th celebrations with their annual FreedomFest.

This event is a fun-filled day with bounce houses, free water sport activities and the base’s personal favorite, fireworks.

Friday night will have been the second time in about 16 years that the event will have a firework show.

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine also attended and was cooking up food for people on the base.

Allowing the opportunity to celebrate freedom with those who fight for it.

“It is critical to celebrate and be able to bring airman families together especially as Tyndall rebuilds,” said Major Jason Christie commander of the 325th support squad. “As we start to bring the new mission back to the instillation the most important weapon that the Airforce has is its people. We put our people first and for us to be able to do something like this with the help of the Robert Irvine foundation is just immense for the morale and the welfare of the men and women at Tyndall.”

Chef Irvine has made it his mission with the Robert Irvine foundation to give back to those who have given so much.

These men and woman are grateful for the support from the foundation and can now continue doing what they love to do, serving our country.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.