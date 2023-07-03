Authorities searching for suspect in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly tried to break into a home in Calhoun County Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office stated they had deployed K-9 units in the area of Charlie Skipper Road in the Kinard area to try and track down the suspect. However, officials said the K-9s were unable to track the man.

Deputies said they are continuing to search for the suspect. They said he is 6′1″ tall and approximately 230 pounds, with short, red hair and was wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, flip flops, and has tattoos.

Authorities ask that all area residents keep all property secured, and making sure your doors and vehicles remain locked. Please call Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 674-5049 if you see or hear anything suspicious or have any details.

