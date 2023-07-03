Chef Robert Irvine visits Tyndall Air Force Base

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base welcomed Chef Robert Irvine Friday.

He toured the installation of the future, hosted a book signing, and gave a cooking demo.

For the final course of his visit, he served team Tyndall a delicious meal during Freedom Fest.

Chef Irvine says he travels 150 days out of the year giving back to military and first responders through his not-for-profit organization, The Robert Irvine Foundation.

He started the foundation eight years ago to support service members, veterans, first responders, and their families.

The chef shares why he and his team sweat in the kitchen to make this happen.

“We do this for a living. It’s fun, but it’s not just the food, it’s the actual action of giving something back to someone that wears the cloth of our nation. When they put on that uniform whichever branch of service it is, they are dedicating their life to this country for you and I. For me it’s the biggest sacrifice you can give, and I want to make sure that they know that while we rebuild Tyndall. It is going to be a great space. The men and women know we are in the people business. Take care of people. That’s why we are here,” said Chef Irvine.

Chef Irvine and his team prepared meals for over two thousand Tyndall families in one afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.