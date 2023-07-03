Downtown Panama City annual July 4th event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downtown Panama City is gearing up for its annual 4th of July event.

Salute to freedom will be hosted by destination Panama City.

The event is July 4th and starts at 11 am with the firework show ending the night at 9pm.

Attendees can look forward to live music starting at noon along with food vendors, face painting and much more summer fun.

This event is free to the public which means you can bring the entire family.

“This event is a multi-generational event,” said Jennifer Vigil, President and CEO of destination Panama City. “People remember coming when they were kids. Now they are bringing their kids with their grandparents and it’s just really a good time for the Panama City community to get together and celebrate Independence Day safely.”

Although the event is free to the public, there is a VIP ticket option.

VIP tickets can be bought ahead of time and are $50.

This ticket includes catering, a cash bar and a place to sit indoors with air conditioning.

Salute to freedom will take place at the Destination Panama City Visitor Center.

