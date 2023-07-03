Help wanted at Duplin Winery

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Duplin Winery in Panama City Beach is officially open for business. However, management says they need to hire several more employees to meet the growing demand of customers.

“We hope to hire another 30 folks, but we eventually want to ramp up to 74 total,” Duplin Winery Co-owner Jonathan Fussell said.

NewsChannel 7 was told the company currently has 33 employees at its Panama City Beach location. Nine of those people are local.

Staff members say they aren’t pigeonholed into doing the same thing every day.

“We do all kinds of different things,” Duplin Winery employee Frank Glidden said. “I was bottling Saturday. I was doing bars the day before that. I’ve worked register.”

There’s a reason behind performing different tasks. Management says the possibilities to grow within the company are endless.

“[It’s] to allow them to learn everything we do,” Fussell said. “So, if they want to move up in the company, they pretty much understand every role here at Duplin Winery,” Fussell said.

However, Fussell also said you must be a people person.

“Our main thing we’re looking for is folks who like to interact and talk to folks,” he said.

The winery hopes to build a restaurant, wedding events center, and distillery sometime in the future. Fussell said he hopes to host around 160 events inside and outside of the winery itself within the next five years.

You can apply for a position at the winery by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.