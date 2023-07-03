ICE leader discusses enforcement in Northwest Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Now that we’re in July, several new state laws are active.

One cracks down harder on people working in Florida illegally.

It penalizes those employing illegal immigrants and toughens punishment for human smuggling.

Newschannel 7 spoke with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement leader who says your idea of what they do may be different than reality.

Protests over the weekend happened across the state and we’ve seen protests locally at the Hathaway Bridge in the month of June.

Northwest Florida Sheriffs have been calling for more help in the fight against drugs, referencing border security, during a press conference about the largest drug bust in Jackson County.

Newschannel Seven viewers have also been reaching out with questions about local incidents they believe are immigration-related.

We spoke with the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Field Office Director who covers Florida.

“There’s a perception in the public that when they see someone from ICE, or someone from Department of Homeland Security, that automatically in their in their minds equates to some type of like you would say sweep or raid, which just doesn’t happen,” Garrett Ripa says locally, they play more of a support role in large scale investigations.

“It’s all targeted enforcement, so whether that’s us working with the local, state, and federal partners teaming up, but again, nothing’s done without some type of oversight,” Ripa adds.

He says there are no specific task forces in our area and ERO gets involved in three circumstances.

“We’re not doing raids; we’re not doing sweeps. Everyone that we go after is they’re going to fall into that triage of either public safety, national security or border security,” Ripa said.

As far as calls for help from Florida sheriffs, Ripa says, “We have the 287-G programs in about four or five counties right now. I don’t know if you’re familiar with that. That is the 287-G program, that’s where we give delegated immigration authorities to the local sheriffs, but again, it’s a jail enforcement model. An individual has to be arrested. It’s not an enforcement model.”

He says our country welcomes people from other countries as long as they come here the right way.

“I want to echo the sentiments of the secretary that there’s legal pathways for individuals to come into the United States. We encourage those legal pathways. It’s safer. It doesn’t put them at risk. It doesn’t put the communities at risk,” he added.

Each case is different, but he says there are legal repercussions for those who don’t follow legal pathways.

Ripa is referencing punishment on the federal level.

As of July first, additional penalties started on the state level.

We reached out to Governor Ron DeSantis’s office for an interview, asking how the new law will be enforced.

They declined but sent a statement.

Press Secretary, Jeremy T. Redfern said quote:

“We are grateful that the legislature got SB 1718 to the governor’s desk for his signature. SB 1718 counteracts the effects of illegal immigration on Florida, a problem willfully enabled by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure our nation’s southern border. The media has been deliberately inaccurate about this distinction between legal and illegal immigration to create this very sort of outrage based on a false premise.

Any business that exploits this crisis by employing illegal aliens instead of Floridians will be held accountable.

Every country has a sovereign right to defend its borders. The U.S. should as well. Governor DeSantis will act within his authority when the Biden Administration fails or refuses to do so.”

