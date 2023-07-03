Chapter Chat: July's reveal

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Welcome to your new “happy place,” reading this great beach read during the month of July.

NewsChannel 7 Today’s Jessica Foster sat down with Community Relations and Marketing Director of Bay County Public Library, Sarah Burris to revel this month’s Chapter Chat novel, Happy Place by bestselling author Emily Henry.

Read along and find out all the juicy summertime details before the next Chapter Chat meetup at the end of this month on July 25th.

For more information on the monthly interactive book club, watch the video attached.

