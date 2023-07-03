Monday Evening Forecast

Afternoon spotty showers clear out this evening leaving out overnights calm. Expect similar hot and humid conditions tomorrow with afternoon pop ups.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Inland afternoon showers taper off this evening leaving our overnights clear and warm with low temperatures in the upper 70′s. Expect a similar day tomorrow with highs in the 90′s and feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Showers will continue to be very spotty through the late morning and afternoon hours but clearing out in the evening leaving fair conditions for fireworks.

