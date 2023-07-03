One critically injured after single-car crash in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man from Georgia was reportedly critically injured after a single-car crash in Bay County, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers report the man was driving along U.S. Highway 231, south of Scott’s Ferry Road in Youngstown around 2:15 p.m.

They said according to witnesses and through an investigation, the man’s truck had veered off the road. Troopers said the man lost control of the truck, and it flipped over.

Authorities said the driver was flown by helicopter to an area hospital with critical injuries.

