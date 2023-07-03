One critically injured after single-car crash in Bay County

Troopers said the man lost control of the truck, and it flipped over.
Troopers said the man lost control of the truck, and it flipped over.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man from Georgia was reportedly critically injured after a single-car crash in Bay County, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers report the man was driving along U.S. Highway 231, south of Scott’s Ferry Road in Youngstown around 2:15 p.m.

They said according to witnesses and through an investigation, the man’s truck had veered off the road. Troopers said the man lost control of the truck, and it flipped over.

Authorities said the driver was flown by helicopter to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck suspected in fatal hit and run
Authorities investigate fatal Bay County hit and run
Georgia police arrested a mother after they found a 7-year-old dead in a DeKalb County apartment.
Police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet
The 7th Annual Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Festival kicks off Sunday to raise awareness of sea...
Don’t miss the 7th Annual Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Festival
Carmichael was charged with aggravated child abuse and failure to report abuse. Williams was...
Two charged in child abuse investigation
FIREWORKS
Planning your Fourth of July celebration

Latest News

Authorities report the one of the cars crossed over the center line and into the southbound...
One dead after Jackson County crash
The statewide constitutional carry law went into effect July 1st.
New permitless carry law in Florida draws differing opinions
Musicians will perform for passengers in the terminal at ECP every Saturday in July.
‘ECP Wheels Up Summer Music Series’ starts on high note
The crash is currently under investigation.
Fatal car crash in Jackson County