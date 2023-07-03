One dead, one in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was killed and a man sustained critical injuries in a motorcycle crash in Walton County Sunday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers said they were dispatched to the area of County Road 3280 and Magnolia Lodge Road in Freeport a little before 7:45 p.m. Authorities said the woman, a passenger of the motorcycle, was found dead.

The male driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. The investigation is ongoing. NewsChannel 7 will provide you updates once more information is released.

