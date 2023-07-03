A Real Fun Fourth with Visit Panama City Beach

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is celebrating the Fourth of July by with a bang by offering three nights of fireworks. Visitors and locals alike will be presented with spectacular views from a variety of locations.

Light Up the Gulf (July 3) fireworks show is held near The Boardwalk Beach Resort Hotel & Convention Center. The fireworks starting at about 8:30 p.m. are free for everyone to attend.

Freedom Rocks! (July 3) fireworks are launched at 8:45 pm from the middle of the Grand Lagoon near Grand Lagoon Bridge. Free parking is available at Capt. Anderson’s Marina, Treasure Island Marina, and Pirate’s Cove Marinas.

Star Spangled Spectacular (July 4) has two simultaneous displays that launch from the M.B. Miller County Pier and the city pier across from Pier Park. The fireworks last from 9:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Choreographed music simulcast is available when you tune into any of the 4 Magic Broadcasting stations for the Freedom Rocks! and Star Spangled Spectacular firework shows.

