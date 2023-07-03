Search for missing elderly man enters second week

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A week ago, an elderly man with dementia went missing from his Callaway home. Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say 84-year-old Stephan Henriques walked away from his home last Monday.

Teams searched on foot, horseback, and by helicopter in extremely hot temperatures last week. We’re told two Bay County Investigators searched all night Sunday as well, with no sign of Henriques.

If you see Henriques or know where he could be, authorities urge you to call 911 immediately versus trying to approach him.

