Search for missing elderly man enters second week

If you see Henriques or know where he could be, authorities urge you to call 911 immediately...
If you see Henriques or know where he could be, authorities urge you to call 911 immediately versus trying to approach him.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By Jessica Foster
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A week ago, an elderly man with dementia went missing from his Callaway home. Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say 84-year-old Stephan Henriques walked away from his home last Monday.

Teams searched on foot, horseback, and by helicopter in extremely hot temperatures last week. We’re told two Bay County Investigators searched all night Sunday as well, with no sign of Henriques.

If you see Henriques or know where he could be, authorities urge you to call 911 immediately versus trying to approach him.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities report the one of the cars crossed over the center line and into the southbound...
One dead after Jackson County crash
Troopers said the man lost control of the truck, and it flipped over.
One critically injured after single-car crash in Bay County
The crash is currently under investigation.
Fatal car crash in Jackson County
Truck suspected in fatal hit and run
Authorities investigate fatal Bay County hit and run
"We would like to say that this could be an annual event but there’s more to come.”
Downtown Panama City kicks off July 4th weekend with new event

Latest News

Celebrate the Fourth of July at one of the many Visit Panama City Beach's upcoming events.
A Real Fun Fourth with Visit Panama City Beach
Staying safe this Fourth of July
Make the most out of firework fun with these safety tips
This month’s book is Happy Place written by bestselling author Emily Henry.
Chapter Chat: July's reveal
The chef shares why he and his team sweat in the kitchen to make this happen.
Chef Robert Irvine visits Tyndall Air Force Base