Some parents could face child neglect charges in light of recent drownings

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Recent drownings are causing local law enforcement to take a closer look into possible child neglect charges.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials said they’re investigating five separate incidents. They said these parents let their children go into the Gulf during double red flags.

Authorities said the parents were given $500 citations in all five cases. They also reported the parents involved in four out of the five cases are from out of town.

BCSO officials said they don’t like to automatically resort to citations and possible charges. However, they said they continue to exhaust all of their resources on informing the public about water safety.

“To me, it’s no different than having a fire inside of a house and allowing a kid to go over there who doesn’t know any danger to that fire,” Captain Jason Daffin with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said. “[It’s] letting them go over there and get themselves burned or leaving them home with a fire going and something bad happens. It’s the adult’s responsibility to protect their children.”

Daffin also said BCSO will sit down with the state attorney’s office to discuss each case individually.

