Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The inland portions of our panhandle saw some heavy showers this afternoon but have fizzled out leaving the rest of our overnight clear with the morning lows in the mid to upper 70′s. High temperatures tomorrow in the mid 90′s with feels like temps in the triple digits. Expect a 30% chance of rain tomorrow, mainly in the afternoon and then again on Tuesday with a 40% chance of afternoon showers... highs staying in the low 90′s throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.