Typical summery setup this week

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar with just a few upper-level clouds overhead this morning. We’ll be off to a mainly sunny start and warming fast today.

Temperatures are warm and humid out the door in the mid 70s. Dress comfortably for a toasty midday and afternoon ahead with little to no rain for most. Highs today reach the low 90s on the coast to mid 90s inland with a feels like temperature in the low triple digits.

That heat and humidity will bubble up into a few spotty afternoon rain chances. They’ll be found largely away from the coast and where we get the hottest this afternoon. Look around the Tri-State after 1 or 2pm for a quick shower to try and cool off a few areas around Blountstown to Marianna, or surrounding areas.

The afternoon rain chances will become a bit more of a staple in the forecast in the days ahead. In fact, some storms may start popping around the late morning and into the afternoon. They’ll start up near the coast tomorrow after 11am and drift inland into the afternoon. Most will be short-lived but could be isolated downpours for about a half hour to an hour before moving on.

Outside of a midday or afternoon rain chance, we’ll still be hot and humid with highs this week in the low 90s and a heat index near 100°.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with a few afternoon pop up storms near the Tri-State. Highs today reach the low 90s on the coast to mid 90s inland with a heat index in the low triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances popping up in a typical summery fashion near the coast during the midday to inland into the afternoon over most days this week.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities report the one of the cars crossed over the center line and into the southbound...
One dead after Jackson County crash
Troopers said the man lost control of the truck, and it flipped over.
One critically injured after single-car crash in Bay County
The crash is currently under investigation.
Fatal car crash in Jackson County
Truck suspected in fatal hit and run
Authorities investigate fatal Bay County hit and run
"We would like to say that this could be an annual event but there’s more to come.”
Downtown Panama City kicks off July 4th weekend with new event

Latest News

The inland portions of our panhandle saw some heavy showers this afternoon but have fizzled out...
Sunday Evening Forecast
Expect tonight to stay warm and mostly dry... High temperatures tomorrow remain in the low to...
Saturday Evening Forecast
Hot weather continues this weekend and into next week.
Weekend Forecast
Hot weather continues this weekend and into next week.
Weekend Forecast