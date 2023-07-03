Typical summery setup this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar with just a few upper-level clouds overhead this morning. We’ll be off to a mainly sunny start and warming fast today.

Temperatures are warm and humid out the door in the mid 70s. Dress comfortably for a toasty midday and afternoon ahead with little to no rain for most. Highs today reach the low 90s on the coast to mid 90s inland with a feels like temperature in the low triple digits.

That heat and humidity will bubble up into a few spotty afternoon rain chances. They’ll be found largely away from the coast and where we get the hottest this afternoon. Look around the Tri-State after 1 or 2pm for a quick shower to try and cool off a few areas around Blountstown to Marianna, or surrounding areas.

The afternoon rain chances will become a bit more of a staple in the forecast in the days ahead. In fact, some storms may start popping around the late morning and into the afternoon. They’ll start up near the coast tomorrow after 11am and drift inland into the afternoon. Most will be short-lived but could be isolated downpours for about a half hour to an hour before moving on.

Outside of a midday or afternoon rain chance, we’ll still be hot and humid with highs this week in the low 90s and a heat index near 100°.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with a few afternoon pop up storms near the Tri-State. Highs today reach the low 90s on the coast to mid 90s inland with a heat index in the low triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances popping up in a typical summery fashion near the coast during the midday to inland into the afternoon over most days this week.

