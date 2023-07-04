4th of July crowds driving business sales in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the Transportation Security Administration nearly 3 million people were screened on Friday ahead of the 4th of July holiday setting an all-time high traveling record since the founding of the agency in 2001.

This year the 4th of July falls on a Tuesday. For many people it is an extra-long holiday which makes it the perfect time to hit the road.

In Panama City Beach holidays normally bring in tons of traffic which for many locals is an inconvenience. However, for local shops those large crowds are great for business.

Shipwreck LTD Social Media & Internet Sales Manager Katie Griffitts says business is booming this July.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in business this year compared to last year we’ve had a lot of people coming in our store daily,” Griffitts said. “Saturday and Sunday we saw a lot of sales, so it’s been really great to see so many people shopping and just having a great time.”

Brandon and his family are visiting from Atlanta. They chose PCB as the location for their family trip over Miami. Brandon says the destination has a lot to offer.

“A lot of good food spots here, fishing at the pier is really nice,” he said. “I love fishing I’m a fishing guy, so the beach is amazing all from the rip tides just come here have a good time and have fun on the beach.”

Brandon says shipwreck LTD also had a lot to offer. He needed a pair of sunglasses and while driving noticed the store had some for sale, so he made a stop. He says he wasn’t disappointed.

“I have no glasses I’m in Panama with no glasses right so I need glasses,” Brandon said. “So I came in here saw the selection and you know got some shades.”

Workers says they are thankful for buyers who allow them to provide all their shopping needs especially during the fourth of July.

“We’ve had people coming in since the beginning of last week looking for things for this weekend and so to have people coming from last week all the way to through this weekend and into today and Tuesday it really helps business,” said Griffitts.

