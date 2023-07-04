The City of Lynn Haven’s Annual Fourth of July Celebration

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Check out all the festivities happening in Lynn Haven for their Fourth of July Celebration.

The City of Lynn Haven hosted its Annual Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023.

The event held at Sharon Sheffield Park and A.L. Kinsaul Park began with the Lynn Haven Rotary Club’s Pancake Breakfast at the Senior Activity Club from 6:00 to 9:00 a.m.

Then the opening ceremony kicked off at the junction between 9th Street and Ohio Avenue at 8:30 a.m.

The United We Stand parade, consisting of nearly 70 floats, started at 8:45 a.m.

At Sharon Sheffield Park, activities such as photo opportunities, rock climbing, axe throwing, and live music were available from 9:00 a.m.

The festivities concluded at 1:00 PM.

Later in the day, the Let Freedom Ring Finale will begin at 5:30 p.m. at A.L. Kinsaul Park, featuring a three-hour concert by Bay Kings Band.

The Fireworks Finale show starts at 9:00 p.m. to end the day’s celebrations.

