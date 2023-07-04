Downtown Panama City celebrates the 4th of July with annual event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downtown Panama City celebrated the 4th of July with its annual event.

“Salute to Freedom” kicked off at 11 am on July 4th.

The firework show closed out the night around 9 pm.

Attendees enjoyed live music, food vendors, and some much-needed shade.

Destination Panama City hosted the event with hopes that the firework show wasn’t the only memorable takeaway from the celebration.

“I absolutely 100% believe that everybody loves to see fireworks,” said Jennifer Vigil, President and CEO of Destination Panama City. “But the number one most important thing is getting to see their friends and neighbors and kind of celebrate together. I really believe that Panama City is a really tight-knit community and having events like this and allowing everybody to see each other and their kids and their grandparents it’s just part of what makes us ‘Panama-citians.’”

Destination Panama City used the west side of the T-dock for its fireworks display.

