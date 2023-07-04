Downtown Panama City celebrates the 4th of July with annual event

Downtown Panama City is celebrating the 4th of July with its annual event.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downtown Panama City celebrated the 4th of July with its annual event.

“Salute to Freedom” kicked off at 11 am on July 4th.

The firework show closed out the night around 9 pm.

Attendees enjoyed live music, food vendors, and some much-needed shade.

Destination Panama City hosted the event with hopes that the firework show wasn’t the only memorable takeaway from the celebration.

“I absolutely 100% believe that everybody loves to see fireworks,” said Jennifer Vigil, President and CEO of Destination Panama City. “But the number one most important thing is getting to see their friends and neighbors and kind of celebrate together. I really believe that Panama City is a really tight-knit community and having events like this and allowing everybody to see each other and their kids and their grandparents it’s just part of what makes us ‘Panama-citians.’”

Destination Panama City used the west side of the T-dock for its fireworks display.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Walton County
It's illegal to swim in the Gulf when double red flags are flying.
Some parents could face child neglect charges in light of recent drownings
Troopers said the man lost control of the truck, and it flipped over.
One critically injured after single-car crash in Bay County
Protests over the weekend happened across the state and we’ve seen protests locally at the...
ICE leader discusses enforcement in Northwest Florida
Authorities report the one of the cars crossed over the center line and into the southbound...
One dead after Jackson County crash

Latest News

Proud to be an American: residents talk about freedom
Panama City 4th celebration
Water safety for tourists
A little rain didn’t stop the Independence Day parade in Lynn Haven on Tuesday.
Lynn Haven hosts biggest 4th of July parade yet