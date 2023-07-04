Easy cooking for the Fourth of July

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Fourth of July is here, and it’s time to get cooking.

Chef Denise Crider from the Gulf Coast State College Culinary Program joined us in-studio to show NewsChannel 7′s Jessica Foster how to make an easy Fourth of July feast.

Aloha Chicken

Ingredients : 5 lb. Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs, 1 Cup Light Brown Sugar packed, 3/4 Cup Ketchup, 3/4 Cup Reduced Sodium Soy Sauce, 1/3 Cup Sherry or Chicken Stock, 2 1/2 tsp Fresh minced Ginger, 1 1/2 tsp minced Garlic, 2/3 Cup Pineapple Juice

Method : In a small bowl, mix brown sugar, ketchup, soy sauce, chicken stock, ginger, garlic and pineapple juice. Reserve 1 1/2 Cup for basting. Add chicken thighs to marinade and refrigerate overnight. Drain chicken and discard marinade. Grill chicken on an oiled rack, basting occasionally 6-8 min each side or until internal temp reaches 160⁰ or transfer the chicken to your prepared baking dish and arrange in a single layer. Bake in the middle of the center rack in your oven for 15 minutes, then flip and brush with more sauce. Cook for an additional 15 minutes then repeat to apply more sauce. Cook for a final 5-10 minutes after brushing with sauce one last time. Once the chicken has an internal temperature of 165°F (74°C) at the thickest portion, it’s done. Remove from the oven and serve immediately.

Baked Beans

Ingredients : 6 Slices Bacon, diced, 8 oz Smoked Sausage, cut in half rounds, 1/2 Yellow Onion, diced, 3 – 16 oz Canned Baked Beans, 1/2 Cup Ketchup, 1/3 Cup Vinegar-Based Hot Sauce, 2 Tbsp Dark Brown Sugar, divided, 1 Tbsp Worcestershire Sauce

Method : Preheat oven to 400⁰. In a large cast iron skillet over low heat, slowly cook the bacon while stirring occasionally until crispy. Use a slotted spoon to remove the bacon from the skillet while leaving the rendered bacon fat behind. Add the sausage to the skillet and increase heat to medium. Cook until sausage is browned on both sides, and then add the onion. Sautee for 2-3 minutes, until the onion is starting to soften. Add the canned beans, ketchup, hot sauce, 1/3 cup dark brown sugar, dijon, Worcestershire, and the crispy bacon. Bring to a simmer and simmer for 5 min. Remove from the heat and top with the remaining brown sugar. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for 40 minutes, until the top is caramelized and browned. Remove from the oven and serve warm.

Brats

Ingredients: 6 Brats, 1 Yellow Onion, halved and cut into medium slices, 2 Bay Leaves, 32 oz of Beer, Stock or Water

Method : Place brats, beer, bay leaves, and onion in a large saucepan. Bring to boil and reduce to simmer until brats are done. They will appear a little swollen and lighter in color. Remove brats from beer and finish on the grill or air fryer (350⁰ for 12 – 15 min), flipping them once halfway through. Serve on warm buns with onions, sauerkraut or toppings of your choice.

