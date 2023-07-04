Founder of Red Dress debuts new collection in Seaside

Cabana by The Seaside Style welcomed Red Dress founder, Diana Harbour to debut her new Cotton &...
Cabana by The Seaside Style welcomed Red Dress founder, Diana Harbour to debut her new Cotton & Linen Rainbow Collection.(WJHG)
By Shaun Breaux
Published: Jul. 3, 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A clothing designer known from the popular Shark Tank show picked 30A to debut her new clothing line.

Cabana by the Seaside Style in Seaside welcomed Red Dress founder, successful Shark Tank entrepreneur, and longtime 30A lover, Diana Harbour, to debut her new Cotton and Linen Rainbow Collection.

After a successful deal with Mark Cuban back in 2014, the clothing designer continues to run her business by focusing on her online customer base and expressing her creativity through the design portion.

Harbour said she draws inspiration through her love for travel and continues her family tradition of visiting the Emerald Coast every year.

Harbour said her success is all about connection.

“That can get lost the more you scale, and I wanted to make that the linchpin of my business. That I always wanted to maintain a connection to my customers, and so as the online evolved, the connection came through social media and my asking customers what do you want, what do you like, what do you need? I began connecting with people that way, and it grew. At the end of the day even though we have social media which is suppose to be a connection, sometimes we feel the most alone. So, keeping that engagement and that conversation going helps people feel more connected and then they begin to trust you,” said Harbour.

The company still sends off every order packaged as a gift with a personalized, handwritten note.

