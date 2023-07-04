Lynn Haven hosts biggest 4th of July parade yet

NC7's Dekevion Gause attended the Lynn Haven parade on Tuesday morning and asked event goers what America means to them.
By Dekevion Gause
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A little rain didn’t stop the Independence Day parade in Lynn Haven on Tuesday.

The parade kicked off at 9:10 am with F-22s flying over from Tyndall.

This year’s parade was the largest the city has seen in a long time. Last year there were 65 floats. Today there were over 80, including an appearance from the News Channel 7 Strom Tracker.

City officials in Lynn Haven said they enjoyed putting on the parade because each year is a reminder to celebrate our independence.

“This is absolutely a day we honor them [veterans].” said Lynn Haven City Manager Vicky Gainer. “We say thank you. We celebrate our freedom. In so many ways. And on this day, I hope from here on out, every parade, every flyover, all the fireworks, we will remember we celebrate this day for a reason and that is our freedom.”

After the parade, the city hosted an event at Sharron Sheffield Park with multiple vendors, food trucks, bouncy houses for kids, and corn hole for the adults. Lynn Haven will host a 30-minute firework show tonight at A.L Kinsaul Park. City Officials urge people to show up early because the show will start at 9 pm sharp.

