New charge for mom in Holmes County hot car death

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Holmes County mom is facing a Manslaughter charge after her two-year-old was found dead in a hot car.

NewsChannel 7 first brought you this story in May when Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies said the toddler was left in a car for 14 hours.

32-year-old christopher mclean and 23-year-old Kathreen Adams were arrested and initially charged with child neglect and drug possession.

Deputies say Adams admitted to leaving the two-year-old in the car. Court records show she is now being charged with aggravated manslaughter.

Both Adams and Mclean are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

