One dead after single-car crash in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Alabama man is dead after a single-car crash in Holmes County Tuesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers said the man was driving westbound on Interstate 10, near mile marker 111 around 5:40 a.m. They said the car veered off the side of the road, then the driver swerved back on to the road.

Authorities report the man overcorrected and the car swerved across the road on to the opposite shoulder. They said the car then began to flip over and crashed into a tree.

Troopers said the driver was thrown from the car. They said the man was killed in the crash.

Investigators say the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and his family has not yet been notified.

