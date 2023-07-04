Summery heat and a hit or miss storm chance for Independence Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning and Happy Independence Day!

It’s a bit of an active morning on satellite and radar with scattered and stray showers developing out of the warm and humid air mass from the Gulf. Coastal areas will have a rain chance through the early morning before storms develop inland in the afternoon.

Otherwise, it’s a very warm and humid start with most on the coast waking up in the 80s already to upper 70s inland. We’ll have a toasty 4th of July ahead. Highs today reach the low 90s on the coast to mid 90s inland with a heat index of 100 to 105° outside a storm in partly sunny skies.

The heat and humidity from the Gulf is already giving us rain chances near the coast this morning. But as the land heats up through the mid to late morning, we’ll see that create a more unstable atmosphere inland and away from the coast into the midday and afternoon. Coastal areas will start to clear out by lunch and into the afternoon to mostly to partly sunny skies where inland areas will see scattered hit or miss storms.

The good news is any afternoon storms will start to fade away as the sun sets into the evening and we’ll have clearing skies for fireworks festivities tonight.

This typical July pattern will stick around for the rest of this week with a higher chance you’ll catch a storm for an hour each day.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a scattered shower on the coast in the morning to a hit or miss storm inland in the afternoon. Highs reach the low 90s on the coast to mid 90s inland with a heat index of 100 to 105°. Your 7 Day Forecast has an unsettled look for the rest of the week as you have a good shot at catching an hours worth of a scattered storm each day.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.