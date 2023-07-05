1 killed, 7 injured in shootings in Boston, Brockton, officials say

Both shootings happened at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Both shootings happened at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Five people were wounded and two were arrested following a shooting early Wednesday in the Boston neighborhood of Mattapan, police said. One person was killed and two others injured in a separate shooting in Brockton, south of Boston.

In Boston, three of the five shooting victims were transported to hospitals, but none of the injuries were believed to be life threatening, officials said. Two people were arrested and two guns were recovered, but no one was charged in the shootings, said Boston police spokesperson Kim Tavares.

Both shootings happened at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

In Brockton, one person was killed and two people injured, according to the Plymouth County district attorney.

Police were actively investigating both shootings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama man is dead after a single-car crash in Holmes County Tuesday morning, according to...
One dead after single-car crash in Holmes County
Protests over the weekend happened across the state and we’ve seen protests locally at the...
ICE leader discusses enforcement in Northwest Florida
Parents of a two-year-old that died after deputies say they were left in a hot car in May are...
New charge for mom in Holmes County hot car death
Shooting in DeFuniak Springs under investigation
July 4th shooting in DeFuniak Springs under investigation
Duplin Winery is hoping to add 30 more employees to its team in Panama City Beach.
Help wanted at Duplin Winery

Latest News

GRAPHIC: The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said it is investigating the use-of-force incident.
GRAPHIC: Woman recording police pushed down
FILE - North American Boxing Federation super middleweight champion Antwun Echols is hoisted...
Boxer Antwun Echols, known as ‘Kid Dynamite,’ dies in Iowa at age 51
United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30, 2023,...
Stalemate: UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other
Police say a dark colored SUV drove through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the...
9 people shot in DC, including 2 juveniles, as violence continues to mar July Fourth