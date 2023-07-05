3 dead, at least 6 injured in late night Fourth of July shooting in Louisiana

Police in Shreveport, Louisiana, respond to a shooting at a block party.
Police in Shreveport, Louisiana, respond to a shooting at a block party.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just before midnight on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Pearl Avenue near Jones Mabry Road.

Officials say three people are dead and at least six are injured. Police on the scene say it was difficult for them to get to the victims due to the amount of vehicles on the scene.

“Getting here and getting EMS here was a difficult thing. A lot of us had to park our cars and take off running because there were so many cars on the side of the street,” said police Lt. Van Wray.

District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said the gathering was a block party that is held every year on the Fourth of July.

“This should not happen. Now we are the victims of a mass shooting in our community. ... It is trauma for those individuals that only wanted to have a very good time on this holiday,” she said.

Police are still on the scene investigating.

July 4 has seen more mass shootings than any other day in the year over the past few years, according to new research. (CNN, WJZ, KTVT, WFAA, WBFF)

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama man is dead after a single-car crash in Holmes County Tuesday morning, according to...
One dead after single-car crash in Holmes County
Protests over the weekend happened across the state and we’ve seen protests locally at the...
ICE leader discusses enforcement in Northwest Florida
Parents of a two-year-old that died after deputies say they were left in a hot car in May are...
New charge for mom in Holmes County hot car death
Shooting in DeFuniak Springs under investigation
July 4th shooting in DeFuniak Springs under investigation
Duplin Winery is hoping to add 30 more employees to its team in Panama City Beach.
Help wanted at Duplin Winery

Latest News

A brand-new board game and custom soda shop in Historic Downtown Panama City opens Saturday,...
Check out The Portal coming to Downtown Panama City
The teen and his friends were playing with fireworks Sunday night in Holcomb, Missouri, when he...
14-year-old may lose sight in 1 eye after fireworks accident
Police say a dark colored SUV drove through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the...
9 people shot in DC, including 2 juveniles, as violence continues to mar July Fourth
Check out The Portal coming to Downtown Panama City